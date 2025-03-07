Girl paralyzed by flu complication which mum spotted when she noticed her tiptoeing

A little girl was temporarily paralyzed after a rare flu complication – which her mom spotted when she noticed she was tiptoeing.

Aurora Burden-Schott, five, appeared to be recovering from the flu when she started to complain of muscle pains.

Her mom, Kota, 27, noticed she was tiptoeing around and consulted a pediatrician.

They recommended Aurora have lots of fluids, but when she woke up from a nap with no motion in the bottom half of her legs, Kota rushed her to the hospital.

Five-year-old Aurora Burden-Schott. (Pix via SWNS)

The little girl spent three days in the hospital being pumped with fluids and was only able to walk again after two days – after contracting a complication of the flu: rhabdomyolysis.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition that occurs when damaged muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream.

Aurora is now regaining strength, and Kota wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of this life-threatening complication.

Kota, a nail technician from Lima, Ohio, U.S., said: “She was struggling walking and complaining of really bad leg pain.

“I noticed she was tiptoeing around.

“She was having so much pain in her legs and couldn’t lay her foot flat.”

Five-year-old Aurora Burden-Schott was rushed into hospital after developing rhabdomyolysis. (Pix via SWNS)

Aurora fell ill with influenza A in late January 2025.

Kota said: “The symptoms first started as typical flu.

“She had nausea and vomiting and headaches.

“It lasted for four days.

“We had two days where it seemed her symptoms were alleviating.

“I thought we were at the tail end.”

But Aurora suddenly started complaining of muscle pain, and Kota called a pediatrician, who advised her to focus on getting her lots of fluids and to bring her into the hospital if her pain continued.

Kota said: “Later on, we had taken a little nap, and when we woke up, that’s when she was unable to use her legs.

“She had no motion in the bottom half of her body.

“She couldn’t wiggle her toes.

“It was really scary.

“It was almost as if she was paralyzed from the waist down.

“She said her legs felt very heavy.”

Kota Burden-Schott with daughter Aurora. (Pix via SWNS)

She was taken to the emergency room and underwent blood tests and an X-ray, which revealed Aurora’s muscle enzyme levels were at 950.

A normal range for a child her age is between 150 to 200.

She was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis – a rare complication of influenza where your muscles break down.

Kota said: “The virus is attacking the muscles, and they deteriorate.”

Aurora was put on an IV drip and monitored.

Kota said: “After the end of the first day, she was able to get some movement in her legs. She was able to walk after the second.”

The little girl was able to go home after three days – and doctors believe her complication may have been brought on due to her recent tonsillectomy, adenoid removal, and ear tube placement.

They believe this could have left her immune system weak.

Left untreated, rhabdomyolysis can be life-threatening and cause kidney damage.

Luckily, Aurora is recovering well.

Kota said: “It could have caused some pretty serious permanent damage.

“It didn’t cause any damage to the kidneys.

“She was able to recover great.”

Now, Kota wants to raise awareness to make sure people don’t ignore muscle aches – which are a common symptom of the flu.

She said: “I’m glad I trusted my gut and realized something wasn’t right.

“People assume kids are going to have muscle aches when they get the flu.”