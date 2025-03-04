Close Menu
    Holidaymaker stunned after bringing back a lizard in their suitcase

    Martin WinterBy 1 Min Read

    A holidaymaker returning home was stunned after discovering a lizard had hitched a ride in their suitcase.

    The tourist, who had been traveling in Madeira, found the unexpected stowaway after arriving back home in Guernsey.

    The Madeiran lizard – now named Maximillion – is currently in quarantine at the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

    The Madeiran lizard at the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). (Pix via SWNS)
    Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said: “An islander, after returning from vacation and unpacking, found a Madeiran lizard.

    “Thankfully, the finder already had a vivarium set up, so they were able to catch the lizard – about 5 inches long – and bring it to us here at the GSPCA.

    “Like previous reptile arrivals, if it’s healthy, we’ll look to find it a new home since it’s so difficult to return them to their native lands.”

