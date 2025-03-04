Holidaymaker stunned after bringing back a lizard in their suitcase

A holidaymaker returning home was stunned after discovering a lizard had hitched a ride in their suitcase.
The tourist, who had been traveling in Madeira, found the unexpected stowaway after arriving back home in Guernsey.
The Madeiran lizard – now named Maximillion – is currently in quarantine at the Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).
Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said: “An islander, after returning from vacation and unpacking, found a Madeiran lizard.
“Thankfully, the finder already had a vivarium set up, so they were able to catch the lizard – about 5 inches long – and bring it to us here at the GSPCA.
“Like previous reptile arrivals, if it’s healthy, we’ll look to find it a new home since it’s so difficult to return them to their native lands.”