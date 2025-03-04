“I get my clothes and home goods from the dumpster – I’ve saved $50k in two years”

A woman has saved $50k in two years by getting all her clothes and home goods from dumpsters.

Melanie Diaz, 22, started dumpster diving – salvaging from large commercial and residential trash cans for discarded items – after watching a video of someone doing it on TikTok.

In her first dive, she found books, toys, and calendars and decided to keep at it.

Over two years, Melanie has found clothes, home decorations, Christmas decorations, and pet food in dumpsters.

Melanie Diaz doing some dumpster diving. (Pix via SWNS)

She says she’s saved $50k over 24 months doing her new hobby and she’s not had to spend a single dollar on clothes or home items since she started.

The large savings allowed Melanie to quit her full-time job in photographer to dumpster dive full-time.

Melanie, a content creator, from Tampa, Florida, US, said: “I don’t need to spend money on clothes or home decorations.

“I haven’t spent money on those items in two years.”

“Since I started dumpster diving, I have saved a lot of money.

“I reckon I have saved $50k minimum over the last two years.

“I have used the money to put towards traveling around the world.”

Melanie started dumpster diving in January 2023 after watching a video of someone doing it on TikTok.

She said she wanted to try it out to see if it worked for her.

“When I went for the first time I found a bunch of stuff,” Melanie said.

“I found books, toys, and calendars.

“I was like ‘wow, this is real’ and I decided I was going to start doing it full time.”

From that moment, Melanie started dumpster diving full-time – finding home decorations, clothes, and even dog food.

Melanie said: “I find a lot of decorations, I go to pet stores, and I find a bunch of dog and cat food.

“I have found a lot of clothes over the years and home decorations that I have used in my house.

“The best thing I have found is around Christmas.

“I save most of my money around Christmas, I find decorations for the house, presents, and even Christmas trees.”

Melanie will find most of her clothes and home items in dumpsters for TJ Maxx, Homesense, and HomeGoods.

She said the best store she has collected from is Homesense as most items will still have tags on.

Melanie said: “Homesense has been the best store to go to because everything I have found still has tags on – all the items are brand new.

“The great thing about dumpster diving is I haven’t had to buy any new clothes or decorations in two years.

“Most things I find should not be in the dumpster.”

Despite saving a huge amount of money on clothes and home items, Melanie said she would donate most of her items to charity.

“I don’t sell the items I find, I will donate the stuff I don’t want to keep,” Melanie said.

“I’m originally from Colombia, so I will send items back home where people can make use of them.”

Melanie loves dumpster diving so much, she quit her full-time job in photography to dumpster dive every day.

She will do it seven days a week for four and five hours every day.

Melanie said: “I think dumpster diving is something I will always do.

“I really love dumpster diving, you never know what you are going to find – it is always a surprise.

“I always wanted to do something where I am my own boss.

“Working in social media and dumpster diving full time has allowed me to do that.”