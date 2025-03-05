“I overcame my fear of death – by becoming a funeral director”

A woman became a funeral director to overcome her fear of dying and says death has taught her to stop comparing herself to others.

Melissa Schmidt, 34, used to get “tunnel vision” at the idea of dying, but after a member of her community died tragically, she felt a calling to go into the industry.

She started to find death “fascinating” and “intriguing” and went to mortuary school, where she learned everything from funeral history and anatomy to embalming.

Now she sp her days planning funerals, embalming and preparing bodies, as well as cleaning and organizing.

She “loves” her job and says it has taught her to stop comparing herself to others.

Melissa Schmidt. (Pix via SWNS)

Melissa, from Long Island, New York, US, said: “I used to get tunnel vision and black out, and the anxiety went all in.

“Death – it’s fascinating, it’s intriguing, it’s the unknown – it’s scary.

“I’m seeing it over and over again. It’s gotten me over my fear of death.

“All things come to an end.

“It’s not something to be scared of.

“When I’m with a descendant, it’s behind closed doors – the family is relying on me.

“It’s not a wedding – you can’t do it again.”

Melissa had her eyes opened after experiencing a death in her community.

She combatted her fear and set her sights on going to mortuary school.

Now Melissa takes on many tasks in her role as a funeral director but particularly enjoys the cosmetic side.

Melissa Schmidt. (Pix via SWNS)

She takes care to apply make-up on the bodies at the families’ requests and to reflect how the person looked in life.

She said: “It’s my forte.

“It’s such an honour to take care of people.

“It’s an honour they are entrusting me to take care of their mum or dad for the last time.

“It’s rewarding to be able to do that for people.

“When I meet the families, it’s like reading a book.”

Melissa’s involvement in death has given her a new perspective on her own life.

She said: “It’s had a huge effect.

“It’s accepting that everybody dies.

“It’s knowing it could happen.

“Life is this journey.

“Death will teach you so much about your own life.

“Stop comparing yourself to others.

“At the end of the day, when on your deathbed, it doesn’t really matter.”

Melissa feels it is also positive that more women have entered the industry since she first started.

Melissa Schmidt. (Pix via SWNS)

She said: “When I graduated in 2012, it wasn’t female-heavy.

“Now mortuary schools are filled with females.

“People don’t realise how much work goes into a funeral.

“We do take a very emotional toll.

“It can be consuming at times.”

Melissa wants death to be talked about more and encourages people to discuss their plans with fri and family.

She said: “Death is so normal, but it’s so oddly secretive.

“Get that real conversation going.

“Death doesn’t have to be scary.”