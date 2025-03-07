“I ran a half marathon at eight months pregnant – it was empowering”

A mum ran a half marathon at eight months pregnant and 26 miles 10 months postpartum – and says it was “empowering”.

Amanda Hoang, 32, got into fitness after giving birth to her first son, Henry, five, and gaining 50lbs.

She started getting up at 5am to workout and to run and said it helped her “destress”.

When she fell pregnant with her second child, Theo, three, she decided to carry on her with her normal exercise routine.

Amanda runs a half marathon whilst eight months pregnant. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda runs a half marathon whilst eight months pregnant. (Pix via SWNS)

With her third, Nae, one, she was able to run two half marathons – one at 21 weeks and one at eight months.

Ten months after giving birth she ran a three hour 16 minute marathon – and had her husband, Luke Duncan, 34, a product manager, cheering her on.

Now Amanda wants to encourage mums to keep at their normal exercise routine while pregnant – as long as it is safe to do so.

Amanda, a content creator, from Houston, Texas, US, said: “It was the best race I have ever done.

“It was the fact I was running with my baby.

“I wasn’t going for a time. I just wanted to feel good the entire time.

“It was really cool.

“I remember so many people turned and did a double take to look at my belly.

“My bump was so huge people could tell I was pregnant.

“I felt good.

“It was definitely empowering.”

Amanda Huang with husband Luke Duncan and their son. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda says she was encouraged to stop working out when she was pregnant with her first baby – as well as being told to “eat for two” through her culture.

After giving birth she found she had put on 50lbs.

Amanda started going to the gym everyday at 5am – and fell in love with running and strength training.

She said: “I quickly lost the weight.

“I was going for a way to destress.

“I went every single day I could.

“I realised I got faster. I realised I got stronger.”

Amanda set herself goal to run a half marathon – and completed it at nine months postpartum in a time of one hour 48 minutes.

When she fell pregnant with Theo, she kept up her running this time around.

She said: “Stroller running was my saving grace.

“I said this time ‘if I’m going to get pregnant I’m going to keep up with my routine’.

“I worked out up until birth.

“I felt 10 times better in myself.

“I felt more confident and that I could navigate motherhood.

“I felt at peace with myself.

“I felt more empowered.”

Amanda Hoang with her sons. (Pix via SWNS)

After welcoming Theo, Amanda gradually started getting back into her routine.

She started with short walks – building them up by five minutes each time.

She started lightly jogging at around four weeks – after she had stopped bleeding.

Amanda was then able to run a half marathon in January 2022 – 10 months postpartum at a time of one hour and 37 minutes.

She said: “I was shocked at that one.”

Amanda wanted to do a full marathon before having a third child – completing one in January 2023 at a time of three hours and 27 minutes.

She then got the buzz to do another one but fell pregnant with Nae.

She said: “I did two half marathons. One at 21 weeks in one hour and 56 minutes and at eight months at the same time.”

Amanda Huang with husband Luke Duncan and their children. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda went on to slowly build back up after giving birth to Nae and ran a marathon at 10 months postpartum.

Now she wants to inspire others to keep moving during and after pregnancy.

She said: “If you can run while you’re pregnant – go for it.

“Keep the same food, the same workout routine.

“You know your body.

“As long as your doctor says you and your baby are healthy.

“Being pregnant shouldn’t stop you from doing what you want to do.”

Follow Amanda on Instagram @mandymovez