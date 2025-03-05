Man raising son after wife died showcases his books with son on World Book Day

A man raising his son alone after his wife died hours after childbirth is showcasing all his books with his son on World Book Day.

Author Ric Hart lost his wife, Jade, in 2018 and has published seven books after his loss.

Five of them are children’s books aimed at helping children and adults going through loss or adversity in their lives.

Ric, from Doncaster, Yorkshire, is showcasing all his books with his son, Hugo, on World Book Day.

Ric Hart and his son Hugo. (Pix via SWNS)

His latest adult book, “Growth Through Grief,” is available on Amazon and Waterstones.

Hugo, who is now nearly seven, has been inspired by his father’s journey and wants to create his own children’s book in the future.

The book is set to be called “Hugo and Daddy’s Real Life Adventures.”

Hugo’s YouTube page will share all his special memories traveling with his daddy, exploring new places, and sharing his own thoughts and feelings throughout the book alongside his hobbies and interests.

Ric Hart. (Pix via SWNS)

Ric, from Doncaster, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of my son and how far we have come.

“Jade would be so proud of all I have achieved up to present, and with Hugo, this is very much my focus going forward.

“The ideas and initial stages of Hugo’s children’s book are going to be exciting, emotional, but also inspiring to so many, and are already underway with a few pages designed alongside the front cover.

“With it also being World Book Day in March, there was no better time to announce this.

“The Hugo and Daddy’s saga of books can be found on Amazon and Waterstones, and all are linked to national and local charities in relation to the proceeds. His next cheque will be going to the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark later this summer.”

Ric Hart. (Pix via SWNS)

Ric also released his own podcast called “Real with Ric,” which is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, sharing his journey on life after loss.

Ric lost his ‘soulmate,’ Jade, after the birth of Hugo.

He had to give up his job to become a full-time single dad to his newborn son and spiraled into his grief until he started writing books and hosting a podcast about his ordeal.