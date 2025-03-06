“Professional girlfriend” has already been showered in over £3k of gifts in 2025

A “professional girlfriend” who gets paid to go on lavish dates has already been showered with over $3,800 (£3k) worth of gifts in 2025 – including a PlayStation 5 and two nights in a five-star hotel.

Ruby Jade, 24, works as a “professional girlfriend” and says men pay her to dress up and go out on extravagant dates with them.

Her clients also spoil her with gifts – such as luxury hotel stays, flight upgrades, jewelry, bouquets of flowers, and vacations.

Since the start of 2025 alone, more than $3,800 (£3k) has been spent on her – including a brand-new $620 (£490) PlayStation 5 and games, a $150 (£120) back massager, and a $125 (£100) Amazon Alexa.

Ruby Jade. (Pix via SWNS)

She’s also been paid over $1,700 (£1,300) just to go out for fancy dinners and cocktails.

Ruby, who doesn’t share her real name, is based in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She said: “I love my work as a professional girlfriend.

“I’ve been paid to go to fancy dinners, arcades, theme parks, and spas.

“I’ve even been taken on vacations by clients, including a trip to Singapore last year.

“My client who bought me the PlayStation 5 couldn’t really afford it – he had to use a buy-now-pay-later plan to get it.

“But he really wanted to buy it for me. He also pays $55 a week for me to take Chinese lessons.

“Another client paid for first-class flights and a five-star hotel for me when I went on a work trip – he didn’t even see me while I was there!”

Ruby Jade. (Pix via SWNS)

Ruby works as a dancer in a club, but her side hustle as a professional girlfriend is now more lucrative than dancing.

Despite being classified as a s*x worker, she insists she never has s*x with clients – the most she’ll do is wear lingerie or hold hands.

For her clients, the thrill comes from spending time with her and spoiling her with gifts.

And in just the first two months of 2025, she has raked in thousands of dollars’ worth of presents and luxury experiences.

She was paid almost $625 just for her time when she was invited on a Valentine’s Day date – on top of enjoying a $190 dinner.

Another time, she was paid $625 to go out for a meal with a client that cost nearly $25 – without spending a dime of her own money.

She said: “Generally, when I go to dinners, I don’t go easy on their wallets.

“I’ll happily rack up a bill of $315+, and then I ask to take home leftovers!”

Ruby Jade. (Pix via SWNS)

Gifts received by Ruby Jade. (Pix via SWNS)

She has also been gifted $380 worth of home goods – including books, smart lights, an outdoor rug, and a giant teddy bear.

She said: “Most of the gifts I get, I pick for myself – I have an Amazon wishlist that clients shop from.

“But sometimes, I get things I never expect – just today, I got a huge pack of strawberry waffles in the mail.

“I never told that client I like waffles – I guess he just wanted me to try them.”

She said her favorite gift of the year has been a gold-dipped “eternity rose” house decoration because it holds sentimental value for her – even though, at $150, it’s far from the most expensive.

To try to win her heart, the client who gave her the rose even brought a picnic to her next shift at the club.

Gifts received by Ruby Jade. (Pix via SWNS)

Her goal is to become a millionaire within the next three years, and she says she’s already a quarter of the way there.

She notes that gifts and vacations don’t count toward her total wealth but are still a very welcome addition.

She said: “For the moment, I would never be in a romantic relationship with any of my clients.

“It doesn’t really align with my life goals.

“Right now, I don’t see myself having a partner at all.”