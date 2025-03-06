“Rare” surge of 237 petitions against Trump’s UK state visit on Change.org

More than 230 petitions have been launched in a single WEEK opposing Trump’s UK state visit – with just ONE in support.

Change.org, the world’s largest petition platform, said it’s “rare for hundreds of petitions to be launched on the same issue in the space of a week.”

237 petitions opposing the visit have been launched on Change.org since Friday.

Some are urging King Charles to rescind the invitation, and others call on the UK Government to intervene.

The “movement” – as it has been called by Change.org – comes after the U.S. President’s heated exchange with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on February 28.

The platform says individual signatures total more than 46,000 for just 50 petitions selected from the 237, to be displayed on a dedicated page.

Change.org said the last time this many petitions were launched in such a short space of time was after the Post Office scandal – when thousands of innocent subpostmasters were hounded for apparent financial shortfalls caused by faults in an accounting software system.

Last week it was revealed U.S. President Donald Trump has been invited to the UK for a second state visit by the King.

Trump’s last state visit was in 2019 – and a second invite is “truly historic” and “unprecedented,” according to Sir Keir Starmer.

A spokesperson said: “It’s rare for hundreds of petitions to be launched on the same issue in the space of a week (the last time this happened was the Post Office scandal), so it shows how the strength of feeling on the subject among the British public.”

One petition starter wrote: “The invitation to Trump was a way to help draw him back into the Western alliance.

“Trump has shown that he stands more with Putin and behaved like a cheap gangster towards President Zelenskyy.”

Another petition organizer threatened to hand back his military medals if Trump’s visit goes ahead.

His petition reads: “I devoted 32 years of my life serving the Queen and this great nation as a submariner; I have been awarded 4 medals of which I am rightly proud.

“However, I will not be able to wear my medals with pride if our monarch succumbs to Trump.

“If the state visit goes ahead prior to an acceptable peace deal, I intend to return my medals to his majesty.”

A third, which has gathered over 40,000 signatures in five days, reads: “Our country should stand with nations fighting for their democracy and sovereignty against unjust aggression, reflecting our historic commitment to global freedom and peace.

“To roll out the red carpet for someone who shows little respect for these values is contrary to our national interest.”