Schoolboy becomes Crufts’ youngest entrant – aged six

A schoolboy will become Crufts’ youngest entrant this week when he takes to the show ring with his ‘best friend’ – at the age of just six.

Freddie Osborne and his smooth fox terrier Penny will compete alongside adults after qualifying for the world-famous dog show for the first time last year.

Adorable photos show how the pair have been inseparable since the day Freddie was born with Penny always faithfully by his side.

The youngster has now been given special permission to take the day off school so he can compete at Birmingham’s NEC on Thursday (6/3).

Freddie Osborne has taken the time to learn how to handle Penny and train her.

Freddie Osborne is following in the footsteps of his family, with his mum Kimberley showing some of the awards they’ve won. (Pix via SWNS)

Freddie and his beloved Penny, aged eight, are now being tipped to become one of the stars of the show on ‘Terrier & Hound Day’.

Freddie, of Bobbington, Staffs., said: “I love dog shows and I love Penny because she’s not just my dog, she’s my best friend.

“I am really looking forward to being with her in the arena.

“At home she likes to lick you, sit on your lap and cuddles. I like going for walks with her as they are fun and gets you fresh air.

“But I like doing the dog shows and getting prizes and rosettes.”

Freddie with ‘best friend’ Penny. (Pix via SWNS)

Mum Kimberley, 34, added: “He was only two weeks old when he first came to Crufts with us and he has been going ever since.

“He’s always helped us with our dogs but this will be the first time he has competed there.”

Freddie was aged five when he and Penny qualified for Crufts at the Birmingham National and it was at his first time of asking.

He will have fri, family and fellow terrier owners cheering him on when he enters the arena at 1pm.

Veteran dog show judges Caroline Friend-Rees and Zena Thorn Andrews have also been providing feedback ahead of his big day.

Freddie and Penny have competed at other competitions to qualify for Crufts. (Pix via SWNS)

Freddie with ‘best friend’ Penny at the Manchester Championship Show. (Pix via SWNS)

Kimberly added: “He was given some great advice by veteran judges and best in class winners this weekend.

“He was also taught the right etiquette needed to impress the judges at Crufts.

“However, we went to the Fox Terrier Show in South Wales this weekend and it really was the perfect final preparations for Crufts.

“He has got his game face on and Penny looks better than she ever has before.”

The Osbourne family breed smooth fox terriers under the kennel name Forgevale and are in partnership with Margaret Hughes from Ledbury, Herefordshire

Kimberly said: “Sadly they are on the native vulnerable breed list and endangered.

“In the 1930s smooth fox terriers were classed as one of the most popular dogs but now they are endangered.

“But they are so loving as a breed and really good with children so we really want to highlight that.”