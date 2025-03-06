Spot the odd one out – cat hides among family of owls

A mischievous cat sent its owner on a wild goose chase after it hid among a family of owls.

A funny video shows the cat perched among a mother owl and her three owlets in their nest – almost unnoticeable.

Video grab as a cat was spotted as an odd one out in a nest of owls, attempting to blend in with a mother owl and her three owlets. (Pix via SWNS)

The cat’s owner, from Hubei Province in China, had been searching for the pet and was surprised to find it calmly making a home with a new family.

Both the owls and the cat seemed perfectly at ease with the situation, with the cat and mother owl huddled together behind the fluffy fledglings.

The unlikely group sat peacefully, as if the cat had always been part of their nest.