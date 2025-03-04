Teddy Swims stuns fans by serving jacket potatoes from Spudman’s van

US singer Teddy Swims stunned fans after he was spotted serving customers from a baked potato truck—alongside TikTok sensation Spudman.

The American star swapped the glitz of the Brit Awards for an afternoon aboard the “Spudwagon” in Tamworth, Staffordshire, UK, today.

Around 2,000 people gathered in St. Editha’s Square as the “Lose Control” singer held a spontaneous meet-and-greet with fans ahead of his Birmingham show.

Tiktok sensation Ben Newman, 40, aka Spudman (R), serving jacket potatoes with US singer Teddy Swims (L) & bodybuilder/actor, Martyn Ford (REAR) from his van in Tamworth, Staffs. (Pix via SWNS)

Teddy, 32, said: “It’s so cool, I’m having a blast.”

“Birmingham is my favorite city in the world, really. I love Birmingham, man—it’s my favorite place to be.

“People are always so sweet, it reminds me of home in Georgia. I’d say this is like the rednecks of the UK, you know what I mean?”

“I’ve gone for every topping [on my potato]—everything they have back there! Cheese, chili, slaw, curry…everything. I got all of it.”

Speaking about his bizarre stuffed-animal Brit Awards outfit, which turned heads on the red carpet, Teddy added:

“Those stuffed animals needed some love again.

“Kids grow up and don’t use them, so we repurposed them.”

Tiktok sensation Ben Newman, 40, aka Spudman (L), serving jacket potatoes with US singer Teddy Swims (R) from his van in Tamworth, Staffs. (Pix via SWNS)

Teddy also performed his Brit-nominated hit “Lose Control” with local band Callum & The Pookies.

Wearing a Spudman apron, he even invited a young fan up on stage to sing alongside him for the impromptu outdoor performance.

Also among the massive crowd was Hollywood tough guy and “House of David” star Martyn Ford.

Meanwhile, Sophia Dunn traveled from Birmingham to celebrate her 37th birthday.

She said: “I was gobsmacked when I heard Teddy was going to be in Tamworth of all places.

“My friend called me after seeing it on social media and said, ‘Right, I’m picking you up and taking you for your birthday.’

“I brought a birthday card with me—I’m hoping to get it signed. It’s just crazy that he’s here. We’re massive fans of his.

“He’s just been serving potatoes from the truck and meeting fans—there are about 2,000 people here. It’s absolutely packed.”

Tiktok sensation Ben Newman, 40, aka Spudman (L), serving jacket potatoes with US singer Teddy Swims (R) from his van in Tamworth, Staffs. (Pix via SWNS)

Another fan, Mark Watson, 29, from Tamworth, added: “We don’t get many celebrities here—apart from, obviously, the great Spudman himself.

“I don’t think the town has ever seen anything like this. I can’t believe Teddy Swims is in Tamworth—he was just at the Brit Awards a few days ago!”

Spudman Ben Newman, 40, had announced to his fans on social media just 24 hours earlier that Teddy would be joining him at the Spudwagon.

In a video, he said: “Oh my days. I am nervous. I am actually really nervous—I’m meeting Teddy Swims today. It’s going to be a great day.

“He’s just serving some potatoes, making some videos, chatting with you guys—kind of a meet-and-greet for an hour.

“It’s going to be a long day, and you’re all invited along for the ride. It’s going to be fun—so nervous!”

Ben recently lost his pitch at St. Editha’s Square due to Tamworth Borough Council’s plans to plant flower beds in the area.

However, the local authority later reversed the decision following a petition that attracted over 110,000 signatures.