“The blue badge system is letting cancer patients like me down”

A cancer patient and amputee is furious after being denied a Blue Badge – despite having her toe removed and suffering with blood clots in her lung.

Sandy Burr, 52, was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma skin cancer in October.

She was told she would have to have her toe amputated, and so in preparation for her recovery, she applied for a Blue Badge.

While Sandy was awaiting the outcome of her application, she underwent the surgery on December 11.

Soon after, the finance worker was rushed back to hospital with breathing difficulties – and doctors determined she had blood clots in her lung.

This, like her toe, impacted how far she could walk – and so she included it as evidence for her Blue Badge application.

Sandy Burr. (Pix via SWNS)

However, Sandy’s request was still denied – with the refusal letter claiming she did not “meet any of the automatic eligibility criteria”.

The letter said: “You are currently recovering from surgery that means we are currently unable to determine that your condition(s) will impact you to a substantial level for the life of the badge (three years).”

But Sandy, from Larkfield, Kent feels this only shows that cancer patients are let down by the system.

She said: “Because I was not going to need it for three years they refused the application, but there is no temporary badge or other option to apply for.

“There are no provisions for things like this, it sickened me really.

“I was angry because I do not need it for three years but there is nothing else I can apply for – it’s an unfair system.

“For cancer patients like myself, or anyone else going through a life-changing illness, little things like that can really help.”

A Kent County Council (KCC) spokesperson said they understood the decision was “disappointing” – but explained that they must assess eligibility against the Department for Transport’s guidance.

They added that if Sandy’s mobility deteriorates, she can reapply for a Blue Badge after a period of six months from the date of her rejection letter.

But Sandy said her mobility may deteriorate sooner than that.

She explained that she is about to start chemotherapy for a year – which has a long list of potential side effects.

She said that the Blue Badge system does not take this into account – and claimed it is forgetting about cancer patients.

The mum-of-one is now calling for a temporary Blue Badge policy.

Sandy said: “If I had a temporary badge it would have made a massive difference.

“I’ve had to have further operations and currently I’m off my feet again so it would have helped.

“I’m still going for daily treatments and facing the issue of having to park a lot further away.”

Sandy also insists that the turnaround time for the Blue Badge application – which is currently 15 weeks – needs to be faster because when people apply they “need it quickly”.

A Kent County Council (KCC) spokesperson said that any review of the eligibility criteria would need to be undertaken by government.

Meanwhile, the Department for Transport explained that while it sets the legislation governing the Blue Badge scheme, it is for local authorities to manage it.

Under current laws, a Blue Badge can only be issued with a validity period of up to three years.

The only exception to this is when an applicant is requesting one because they are in receipt of a qualifying benefit that is time limited – and in this case, the badge will only be valid until the benefit award expires.