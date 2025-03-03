UK’s biggest number plate fan – who has collected hundreds worth “thousands”

Meet the UK’s biggest number plate fan – who has collected hundreds worth “hundreds of thousands”.

Neal Bircher, 61, sold his first plate way back in 1983 for £100 – it had previously been attached to his 1962 Raleigh Moped which he still rides today.

It sparked a passion and in the 42 years which followed, Neal has bought and sold hundreds of number plate registrations, including some with personal meanings, plates featuring in TV shows as well as celebrity-owned registrations.

The dad-of-two currently has around 350 physical plates garage at his home in Uxbridge, London, but he also owns the rights to 220 more.

Before 1992, number plates had to be on a vehicle, meaning it was harder to buy and sell them.

But since then the DVLA has introduced retention certificates meaning whilst Neal owns 350 plates, he also owns 220 registrations in paper form – which he owns the rights to turn into physical plates when he wants.

Neal has one for each member of his family: “NEA 1” for his name, “J123 HUG” for his partner, Jane Huggins, “MGZ 525” for his daughter, Morgan ‘Morgz’ Bircher, “DA15 YCB” for his other daughter, Daisy C Bircher, and” D1 NMJ” for the whole family.

He also owns GLO 5 – to represent his birth county Gloucestershire and previously owned “SW11 NDN” when he used to follow Swindon Town FC.

For Neal, he isn’t only interested trading and sp a lot of time looking into the historical origin of the plates – with one in his collection dating back to 1910.

Neal, an IT management consultant and part-time plate dealer, from Uxbridge, said: “It’s totally fascinating for me.

“I’ve been interested in plates as long as I can remember, and used to make a note of interesting ones from a very young age.

“Some notable local plates from my schooldays included SO 4, 6 DDA, UGO 2, and 1 DFH.

“In 1977, when I was 12, my parents bought me an old (1962) Raleigh moped to ride around the garden.

“In 1983 I sold its 823 NFK number, and have been selling plates ever since.

“I still have the moped, it’s on the road and I ride it quite regularly.

“As I both collect interesting numbers and sell them, I have around 200 to 220 at any one time.”

As well as his family-themed plates, Neal has plenty of quirky plates from films and historical references.

He said: “I’ve got AM 1807 – I like this as it’s a very early one from 1910 and the previous owner was celebrity chef, Anton Mossiman.

“BAC 362 – A 1936 plate – I bought this when it came up for sale as it reminded me of HAC 362 which was a friend’s dad’s old Bentley MkVI that we would spend hours looking over and sitting in over the course of many years of my childhood!

“123 HCK – As a teenage number plate nerd I was very excited when this plate formed part of a Minder plot in 1979.

“It wasn’t a real number and a couple of years ago I requested it for DVLA auction and bought it.

“149 PCE – Steven Spielberg’s 1971 film ‘Duel’ is one of my all-time favourite films. I requested 149 PCE for DVLA auction as it was the (California) plate of the film’s star Plymouth Valiant.

“It came up last September, and I won it.

“LWW 281F – I bought this from a DVLA auction due to its similarity to the legendary Beatles Beetle number from the Abbey Road sleeve – LMW 281F.

“B357 REG – ‘Best Reg.’ Great for a number plate dealer or enthusiast – I had to buy it when it came on the market last year!

“NEA 1 – I bought when it came on the market around four years ago.

“It was originally issued as a standard plate in West Bromwich in 1955. I know little of the history other than that it adorned a Ford Consul (quite likely its original vehicle) in the 1960s.

“GLO 5 – I bought this about three years ago – it was originally issued to a Post office vehicle in London in 1941.”

Neal – who is currently writing a book on all things plates – believes the rise in enthusiasts is down to a combination of things.

He said: “I think the primary one is the difference that when it started in 1989 that the DVLA weren’t that supportive of private plates – the only numbers that were of interest to people were old numbers.

“When they started selling them, DVLA got the idea to sell surplus stock as they have 10s of millions of combinations so the number grows every year.

“I believe it’s something like eight million they’ve sold since then, eight million that didn’t exist before.

“The increased supply has increased visibility and increased demand.

“As well as the £80 transfer fee that they set in 1983 and that was a lot at the time but they’ve kept it the same since.

“The retention certificates so that you don’t have to have it on the vehicle has made it easier to collect too.

“Finally, I think it’s down to Covid.

“A lot of people picked up new things and new investments.

“That increased the general desire for individuality.”

Having bought and sold for much of his life, Neal has urged people to be cautious before entering the number plate game.

He added: “People who are trying to make money have to be very careful.

“It requires a lot of homework if you’re looking to invest or make money.

“Two very similar-looking plates might have very different values.

“AJB would be worth far more than XUY for example because of how common the first set is for initials.

“Not everyone is, but some are interested in the backstory behind plates.

“There are a lot of people who are in clubs and associations who ask me a lot of questions every day about value and the history of plates.

“People are very interested in when it was issued, to know what vehicles it was in, who owned it etc.”