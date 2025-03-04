A couple swapped their $500K Manchester home to live mortgage-free in a village in France – and now have “on-site babysitters” after their parents moved with them.

Liz Murphy, 47, and her husband David, 56, bought the rural hamlet of Lac De Maison, in Poitou-Charentes, southwestern France, four years ago.

They joined forces with Liz’s mom, Helen Diaper, and stepdad, Terry, both 75, to buy six 400-year-old houses, two barns, and three acres of land.

Now, they’ve turned three of the houses into vacation rentals – accommodating up to 19 guests – while also renovating their own home and Liz’s parents’ house.

David and Liz Murphy with kids Tom and Charlotte.

They’re currently installing solar panels to become more self-sufficient.

The couple, who used to work in radio, don’t make as much money as they did in the UK but say their quality of life is better.

Liz, a mom of two originally from Altrincham, Manchester, said: “Our quality of life is so much better, and we don’t have the pressures we had in the UK.

“In France, we’re mortgage-free. So even though we’re making less money than we did in the UK, our quality of life more than makes up for it.

“My mom and stepdad decided to sell their house and come with us.

“COVID made us reassess, and David and I said, ‘If they’d like to come with us, we’d really love that.’ They both said, ‘Why not one last adventure? Let’s do it.’

“It’s been wonderful – having them so close by for the kids has been amazing. It’s great to have on-site babysitters.”

Previously, the couple felt trapped in the “rat race,” working busy nine-to-five jobs.

But after being put on furlough in 2020, they realized their dream of leaving their hectic lives in Manchester and owning their own place in France.

They chose France after vacationing there and wanting to be “somewhere close enough for people to visit without it costing a fortune.”

When they came across the huge property, they sold their three-bedroom home and moved with their two children – Tom, 14, and Charlotte, 10 – in December 2020.

They also convinced Helen and Terry to relocate with them from Nottingham.

Now, renovations are well underway, and they have three vacation rentals up and running.

They’re currently installing 60 solar panels to be more self-sufficient.

Liz said: “We’re trying to get ourselves off the grid.

“We were thinking of renovating the ruin next to our house that a WWI hero used to live in, but we’ve had really bad weather this past year, and some of the walls collapsed in a landslide.”

Despite setbacks, the couple stand by their decision and don’t see the ongoing projects as a problem.

Liz said: “We spent more than we thought we would.

“But everything we’re putting into it is to future-proof it for others when they want to live here.

“Everything was a bit rundown.

“It took blood, sweat, and tears, but it was worth it in the end—a real change from being stuck in the rat race.

“With properties of this size and age, I don’t think renovations ever really end.”

The couple’s children have settled into their new life in France and now attend French schools.

David and Liz Murphy.

Building work taking place at Liz and David Murphy hamlet of Lac De Maison, in Poitou-Charentes, south west France.

Liz said: “They’ve been here for four years now—they’re both fluent in French, and I think my daughter especially feels more French than English.”

The family also love having Liz’s parents just a minute away.

Liz said: “It’s wonderful – they’re such an important part of our lives.

“It’s so nice to just cross the driveway to see them.

“They’re so much more involved in the kids’ lives. We see each other every day.

“It’s been really special for the bond between the kids and their grandparents.

“We stop by for a drink, or they come over for a meal. It’s just nice knowing they’re always there.”

The slower pace of life in France has brought the family closer together, as Liz felt their busy lives in Manchester didn’t allow enough quality time.

She said: “It’s a lovely, relaxed, and peaceful way of life, and it’s brought us all so much closer.”

The family has also taken on some new furry fri – including three goats, four chickens, and two Shetland ponies.

Liz said: “We don’t have the ponies anymore – they live a life of luxury down the road. Instead, we’ve inherited three cats and might be getting a dog soon.”

Family and fri often visit France during the busy Airbnb summer months, and Liz and her family return to the UK at least once a year.

But they remain happy with their move and are adamant it was the right decision.

Liz said: “I miss my fri and family – we all do. But other than that, I mostly miss Walkers prawn cocktail chips and Twinings Earl Grey tea.

“We loved the UK, but we don’t regret moving here, and we have no plans to go back.”