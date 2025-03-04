Woman discovers she’s the spitting image of a 1909 painting

A woman was left shocked after a stranger pointed out that she was the doppelgänger of a 1909 painting.

Riley Madison Ladner, 22, had never heard of At the Dressing Table, a painting by Russian artist Zinaida Serebriakova.

But after receiving a message on TikTok, she was told about the uncanny resemblance.

Riley compared with ‘At the Dressing Table’, a painting by Russian artist Zinaida Serebriakov. Pix via SWNS)

At first, Riley brushed it off, but as more messages came in, she decided to look it up – only to be stunned by what she saw.

The painting depicts a young woman with loose, dark hair sitting at a dressing table – and the similarities between them were striking.

From her features and hair to a nightgown she already owned, the resemblance was so eerie that she decided to recreate the look.

Riley Madison Ladner, 22. (Pix via SWNS)

Riley, a content creator from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, USA, said: “It was very chilling – almost unnerving – because it was so similar.

“I thought it was so interesting and cool because I’m a painter myself.

“The painting looks so modern, so I was surprised to learn it was over 100 years old.

“When I showed my husband, he said, ‘Oh my gosh, you have a nightgown just like that!’

“So when I made the video, I intentionally wore it – but I already had it.”

Riley Madison Ladner, 22. (Pix via SWNS)

The resemblance has sparked theories online, with some joking that she could be a reincarnation of the woman in the painting.

Riley is even considering taking a DNA test to see if she has any connection to the artist.

She said: “I’d love to do a DNA test just for fun.

“It would be so interesting to see if there’s any link – or if it’s just pure coincidence.”