Woman discovers she’s the spitting image of a 1909 painting

A woman was left shocked after a stranger pointed out that she was the doppelgänger of a 1909 painting.
Riley Madison Ladner, 22, had never heard of At the Dressing Table, a painting by Russian artist Zinaida Serebriakova.
But after receiving a message on TikTok, she was told about the uncanny resemblance.
At first, Riley brushed it off, but as more messages came in, she decided to look it up – only to be stunned by what she saw.
The painting depicts a young woman with loose, dark hair sitting at a dressing table – and the similarities between them were striking.
From her features and hair to a nightgown she already owned, the resemblance was so eerie that she decided to recreate the look.
Riley, a content creator from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, USA, said: “It was very chilling – almost unnerving – because it was so similar.
“I thought it was so interesting and cool because I’m a painter myself.
“The painting looks so modern, so I was surprised to learn it was over 100 years old.
“When I showed my husband, he said, ‘Oh my gosh, you have a nightgown just like that!’
“So when I made the video, I intentionally wore it – but I already had it.”
The resemblance has sparked theories online, with some joking that she could be a reincarnation of the woman in the painting.
Riley is even considering taking a DNA test to see if she has any connection to the artist.
She said: “I’d love to do a DNA test just for fun.
“It would be so interesting to see if there’s any link – or if it’s just pure coincidence.”