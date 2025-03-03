Woman relearnt to walk and talk after headache turned out to be stroke aged 21

A woman had to learn to walk and talk again after a severe headache turned out to be a stroke – at just 21 years old.

Phoebe O’Shaughnessy, now 22, suddenly began experiencing severe headaches that left her unable to eat.

When she started having absence seizures, she was admitted to Maidstone Hospital in Kent, UK, and was unable to speak.

A CT scan confirmed Phoebe had suffered a stroke, leaving her bedridden and tube-fed for four days.

Phoebe in hospital with her boyfriend. (Pix via SWNS)

Tests later revealed the stroke had been caused by her autoimmune condition – ulcerative colitis.

Phoebe has since raised £1,385 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Headway, a brain injury association.

Phoebe, an administrative assistant from Sevenoaks, Kent, UK, said: “I was admitted to Maidstone Hospital, and I was completely non-verbal, experiencing absence seizures.

“When I woke up, I was unable to speak or walk, and the right side of my face had fallen.”

Phoebe’s headaches started four days before her stroke in April 2024.

She said: “The headaches came on suddenly, and no medicine relieved the pain.

“By the fourth day, I couldn’t keep any medicine down because of the pain and asked my mom to take me to the hospital.

“They admitted me, carried out a cranial nerve exam, and weren’t concerned about the headache but decided to monitor my colitis flare. I don’t remember anything after that exam.”

Phoebe O’Shaughnessy, 22. (Pix via SWNS)

Doctors eventually diagnosed Phoebe with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) – a rare form of stroke caused by a clot in the brain’s venous sinuses.

Phoebe spent 21 days in the hospital, where tests confirmed her stroke had been triggered by ulcerative colitis.

“I was in the hyper-acute stroke unit at Maidstone at first, and then I moved to the acute stroke unit once I was able to walk and talk again,” she said.

Phoebe had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis – a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes the gut to become swollen and ulcerated—in September 2019.

The condition left her suffering from frequent vomiting, and she had just switched medications a week before her stroke.

Her combined oral contraceptive pill and corticosteroids were also considered “contributing factors” to her stroke.

Phoebe said:

“There should probably be more conversations about inflammatory bowel disease and clotting – and whether you want to take the risk of using additional medication with clotting-related side effects.”

Despite her traumatic experience, Phoebe remains positive and encourages others with IBD to “always advocate for yourself.”

She said: “Doctors are incredibly intelligent and well-educated, but they aren’t living in your body.

“If you think something is wrong, you need to be persistent.

“I cope with the pain and physical symptoms – not because I’m really strong or amazing or anything – but because I don’t have another choice.

“The hardest part of IBD is how it can mess up your life plans. It’s difficult to commit to anything because your situation can change in an instant.”

Phoebe O’Shaughnessy, 22. (Pix via SWNS)

Phoebe wants to see more research and resources for IBD.

“There is certainly room for improvement,” she said.

Marianne Radcliffe, CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis UK, added: “We know many people with Crohn’s or Colitis still face unmet needs in care, support, and understanding from the broader community and healthcare system.

“IBD services are overstretched and under-resourced, which is having a damaging impact on the mental and physical health of those living with these conditions.

“We need everyone to do their part to address the urgent issues facing IBD care.”

Dr. Paul Ames of Queen Mary University of London said:

“Inflammatory bowel disease is associated with an increased risk of clotting, though the causes are poorly understood.”

Support Phoebe’s fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/phoebeoshaughnessy?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL