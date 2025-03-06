Woman turns office into Harry Potter haven with Gryffindor desk and owl lectern

A woman has converted her office space into a Harry Potter haven – complete with a Gryffindor-themed desk and a replica of Dumbledore’s lectern.

Carla Rodriguez, 32, has been a Harry Potter fan since the first film came out more than 20 years ago.

It took more than two years to convert her office space into a Harry Potter-themed sanctuary where she can work.

The renovation included the installation of bookshelves, wrapping the ceiling in midnight sky wallpaper, just like the Hogwarts Great Hall, and removing the carpeted floor to replace it with tiles.

Carla’s office after she transformed it into a Harry Potter themed room. (Pix via SWNS)

The shelves were filled with Carla’s collection including character figurines from the famed books and a collection of 10 Hogwarts castle miniatures.

The couple also added a rail ladder, just like in the Hogwarts library, and a Gryffindor-themed desk with a tapestry, emulating scenes from the Gryffindor common room.

And last year for Carla’s birthday, her husband drove all the way to Chicago to pick up a replica of Dumbledore’s lectern.

Carla, a content creator in San Antonio, Texas, said: “I love it.

“It feels dreamy to sit in it.

“I could be there for hours if I didn’t have four kids that need me!

“My fri call it the Room of Requirement because it’s always changing.

“I move things around all the time. I will bring back the floating candles for the fall and if I found another brown bookshelf I’ll add it to the wall.

“But I’m very proud of the state of it now and to share it with my family, fri and everyone that is a fan of something.”

Carla’s office after she transformed it into a Harry Potter themed room. (Pix via SWNS)

Carla has been a fan of the Potter franchise since the first film came out in 2001.

Carla said: “My dad and I used to watch them together and it’s one of my most precious childhood memories.

“Every time a new movie was coming out in theatres my dad and I would have a movie marathon the day before and would watch all of them before going to see the new one.”

Carla, her husband and their four children moved into their new home in May 2023.

With the help of contractors, Carla’s husband began converting the office space into a Harry Potter haven.

After almost two years of renovation, the room was finally finished in February 2025.

Carla began collecting memorabilia about two years ago and they have all found a place in her new office.

Carla’s office after she transformed it into a Harry Potter themed room. (Pix via SWNS)

Carla said: “Some shelves look straight out of some movie scenes.

“I love mixing elements from the movies like replica pieces – some licensed and some handmade – with character figures, books from different countries and even buildings that represent all the shops in Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and Hogwarts.

“My Hogwarts castle collection is one of my favourites.

“I have about ten different Hogwarts castles in my collection.”

Carla did not want to disclose how much the redecoration cost but she said she had sell personal items like old furniture in order to finance it.

Carla said: “Being able to bring the office to life and the whimsical feeling it provides is priceless to me.

“It was an accumulation of hard work and selling things in order to finance the work on it and adding furniture and other pieces.

“I hope to enjoy it for many years to come.

“It’s my favourite room in our home.”