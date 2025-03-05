‘World’s cutest lambs’ pictured frolicking in flowers

The ‘world’s cutest lambs’ have been spotted frolicking in a daffodil field in adorable new photos.

The Valais Blacknose lambs were pictured at Halsbury Barton in North Devon, where farmer Chris Slee has been raising the unique sheep since 2017.

The world’s cutest lambs make an appearance at their home in North Devon, enjoying the spring sunshine. (Pix via SWNS)

Nicknamed the “world’s cutest lambs” thanks to their large eyes and curly coat, the sheep were pictured playing in a field of daffodils, curling up in a wheelbarrow, and cuddling owner Chris – who says the lambs tend to be friendlier than other breeds of sheep.

“In 2017, we wanted to diversify, and we spotted these sheep and thought they looked a bit different – so we gave them a go!” said farmer Chris.

“They’ve been dubbed the world’s cutest sheep, which was definitely part of the draw.

“Looking after them isn’t that much different – other than the fact that we have to have them sheared twice a year, because they grow wool faster.

“Their biggest difference is probably their personality. They’re quite a lot tamer and friendlier than other breeds of sheep we’ve got.

“They’re a lot more docile – they’re happier being around people.

“They always put a smile on people’s face – people want to come over and cuddle them!”

Originally from Switzerland, the breed is difficult to find in the UK, due to regulations around their import – meaning that their ewe lambs can fetch up to £1,000.

For now, the lambs are unnamed, but Chris says they will follow the naming conventions of the Valais Blacknose Sheep Society, who pick an initial to be used for the lamb’s names each year.

“This year, they’re going with the letter M,” said Chris.

“They will get names – but I haven’t had a chance to think of good M names yet!”