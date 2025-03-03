WWII veteran flooded with cards for 101st birthday

A Second World War veteran was inundated with cards from the community for his 101st birthday – after an appeal from his care home.

Doug Felgate celebrated the milestone at Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester.

Douglas Felgate, known as Doug, celebrating his 101st birthday on February 14 at Colonia Court Bupa Care Home in Colchester. (Pix via SWNS)

The care home had asked the community to send in cards to help mark the milestone and he was inundated with well-wishers.

Doug was born and raised in Colchester, Essex, and went to school at The Colchester Royal Grammar School.

At age 16, he started at the Youth Employment Bureau as a junior clerk and at 18, he went to war in the RAF as a radio mechanic.

After the war he went back to his job in the NHS as a junior clerk in the health department.

Doug didn’t apply for his Second World War medals until 2023, when Colonia Court’s Activities Coordinator, Dawn, helped him order them.

He was eventually presented with the 1939-1945 Star Medal, Italy Star Medal, and World War II Victory Medal by members of the RAF on his 99th birthday.

On his birthday on 14 February, Doug also enjoyed a homemade afternoon tea and musical entertainment with his fellow residents.

A spokesman for the care home said:” Doug was thrilled and he received lots of cards from the community.”